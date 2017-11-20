PD: Eastern AZ man groped woman at Arizona Mills Mall

A 23-year-old Chambers man found swimming in a Tempe canal is facing a charge of sexual abuse after video showed him grabbing a woman’s breast at Arizona Mills Mall.

Marvin Yazzie was extremely intoxicated when police arrested him late Friday afternoon, according to court paperwork.

Police say surveillance video showed Yazzie as he approached the victim inside the mall.

According to the probable cause for arrest statement, the footage shows him “reach out with his left hand, grab [the victim’s] left breast over her clothing and squeeze, and then flee the scene on foot.”

Officers were then called to what appeared to be an unrelated incident – a report of a man swimming in the canal north of the mall.

“Investigation later related Yazzie as the suspect from the sexual abuse …,” reads Yazzie’s court paperwork.

Yazzie was taken to the hospital “for extreme intoxication,” the paperwork states. His blood alcohol concentration was not immediately available.

Once the hospital staff cleared Yazzie, police booked him on suspicion of sexual abuse, which is a class 5 felony.

It’s not clear if Yazzie has a history of such behavior.

A secured appearance bond of $5,000 was set. Yazzie is due back in court on Nov. 27 for a status conference followed by a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.

[WATCH: Marvin Yazzie's initial court appearance]

Chambers is an unincorporated community in Apache County, almost four hours northeast of Phoenix via Interstate 17 and Interstate 40. The town is less than 30 minutes west of Arizona’s border with New Mexico.

