Your Life A to Z

Wild Rice with Mushrooms, Cranberries and Pecans

Posted:
By Chuck Wiley, Executive Chef, Hearth '61, Mountain Shadows Resort

Wild Rice with Mushrooms, Cranberries and Pecans

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup            Sun-dried cranberries
1/3 cup        Olive oil
3-4 each        Portobello mushrooms, cleaned, gills removed, diced
To taste        Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1-1/2 cups        Pecans, toasted
3 Tbsp.         Parsley, chopped
1 large            Shallot, minced
2 Tbsp.         Lemon juice (reserve zest)
2 cups         Wild Rice, cooked
1 cup            Short grain brown rice (substitute wheat berries if available), cooked
        

Preparation:

Place the cranberries in a small bowl, cover with hot water and soak 15 minutes, drain and chop. 

Heat 3 Tbsp. of the olive oil in a large skillet, add mushrooms; season with salt and pepper. Sauté until they release their liquid, then continue to cook until all the liquid has evaporated. Transfer to a mixing bowl and stir in the pecans, parsley and shallot.

Whisk the remaining olive oil with the lemon juice and zest. Combine the grains in a separate bowl and dress with the lemon vinaigrette. Season to taste with salt and pepper; it may need a bit more oil, lemon or zest. Fold the mushroom mixture into the grains and check seasoning. Serve warm or at room temperature. 


 

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV