Wild Rice with Mushrooms, Cranberries and Pecans
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 cup Sun-dried cranberries
1/3 cup Olive oil
3-4 each Portobello mushrooms, cleaned, gills removed, diced
To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1-1/2 cups Pecans, toasted
3 Tbsp. Parsley, chopped
1 large Shallot, minced
2 Tbsp. Lemon juice (reserve zest)
2 cups Wild Rice, cooked
1 cup Short grain brown rice (substitute wheat berries if available), cooked
Preparation:
Place the cranberries in a small bowl, cover with hot water and soak 15 minutes, drain and chop.
Heat 3 Tbsp. of the olive oil in a large skillet, add mushrooms; season with salt and pepper. Sauté until they release their liquid, then continue to cook until all the liquid has evaporated. Transfer to a mixing bowl and stir in the pecans, parsley and shallot.
Whisk the remaining olive oil with the lemon juice and zest. Combine the grains in a separate bowl and dress with the lemon vinaigrette. Season to taste with salt and pepper; it may need a bit more oil, lemon or zest. Fold the mushroom mixture into the grains and check seasoning. Serve warm or at room temperature.