Wild Rice with Mushrooms, Cranberries and Pecans

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup Sun-dried cranberries

1/3 cup Olive oil

3-4 each Portobello mushrooms, cleaned, gills removed, diced

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1-1/2 cups Pecans, toasted

3 Tbsp. Parsley, chopped

1 large Shallot, minced

2 Tbsp. Lemon juice (reserve zest)

2 cups Wild Rice, cooked

1 cup Short grain brown rice (substitute wheat berries if available), cooked



Preparation:

Place the cranberries in a small bowl, cover with hot water and soak 15 minutes, drain and chop.

Heat 3 Tbsp. of the olive oil in a large skillet, add mushrooms; season with salt and pepper. Sauté until they release their liquid, then continue to cook until all the liquid has evaporated. Transfer to a mixing bowl and stir in the pecans, parsley and shallot.

Whisk the remaining olive oil with the lemon juice and zest. Combine the grains in a separate bowl and dress with the lemon vinaigrette. Season to taste with salt and pepper; it may need a bit more oil, lemon or zest. Fold the mushroom mixture into the grains and check seasoning. Serve warm or at room temperature.



