Monday, November 20

Take your gluteus maximus to the max with Gluteus Maxout

For this Motivational Monday, get a better booty with a new class at Lifetime Fitness. We hear about it every day, celebrities going under the knife for a better backside. The American Society of Plastic Surgery reports a 26% increase in Brazilian butt lift procedures from 2015 to 2016. We go to the experts for the best booty exercises at an affordable cost.

Gluteus Maxout. Come lean out your legs & build a sculpted derriere with this fantastic lower body workout! Life Time's latest signature format, Gluteus MAXout will deliver stronger, leaner, more powerful legs, & give you a fat burning workout with strength set exercises & a fun pyramid MAXout finale. Oh, my quads; Hello Bootyful!

Objectives:

stronger, leaner legs

gluteus sculpting

total leg workout

Relieve stress with sweat & hard work

* Burn fat & improve cardiovascular fitness with quick

moving supersets

and powerful leg exercises.

Develop muscular endurance.

Format:

45 and 60-minute class

* superset

training (2 moves back to

back)

strength training & fat burning

Life Time - Tempe

1616 W Ruby Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284

Phone:(480) 705-8855

Life Time - Gilbert

381 E Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Phone:(480) 892-5020

Life Time Athletic North Scottsdale

6850 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Phone:(480) 538-9009

Life Time Palm Valley

14540 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Phone:(623) 536-9595

Life Time Scottsdale at Shea and the 101

8642 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone:(480) 607-0900

Life Time Fitness is now referred to as just Life Time Inc. as it is evolving from a chain of fitness centers into an all-encompassing, "healthy way of life" brand.

Life Time prefers to be referred to as a health club and not a gym.

For more information: https://www.lifetime.life/

Meet Me Downtown gets Phoenicians moving

Need a little Monday motivation? Get moving with Meet Me Downtown, a free weekly social walk taking participants along a 3.2-mile (5K) loop along the streets and into Margaret T. Hance Park. Kids, dogs, and strollers are welcome.

MMDT is a free weekly walking/running event, provided by FitPHX/City of Phoenix. Blue Cross Blue Shield of AZ is title sponsor.

Takes places every Monday, from 5:15 to 6:45 pm.

Purpose, to get people outside and moving with friends and family, and to support downtown businesses

10 area restaurants offer discounts to walkers/runners.

Free incentive awards for regular attendees.

For more information, registration, and a look at the route, visit: www.meetmedowntownphx.com.

Meet Me Downtown

FitPHX, Anissa Jonovich

(480) 745-4965

Valley's largest outdoor ice rink, CitySkate opens

The grand opening and tree lighting for CitySkate at CityScape Phoenix will be Saturday, November 25th. New this year: CitySkate will "Skate it Forward" every Wednesday and donate $5 of every ticket to a partnering nonprofit.

CitySkate at CityScape Phoenix, the Valley's largest and most popular outdoor ice skating rink, returns Nov. 24 and this year the annual event is all about giving back.

NEW this year: CitySkate will "Skate it Forward" every Wednesday and donate $5 of every ticket to a partnering nonprofit.

NEW this year: CitySkate has partnered with Phoenix Art Museum to bring an interactive art pop-up shop, a number of art installations and daily performances on-site.

Grand Opening & Tree Lighting is Nov. 25.

The huge ice rink is dramatically placed in the center of Central Ave.

Massive 36-foot holiday tree.

Santa appearances Sat & Sun

For more information: http://www.cityskatephx.com/

CitySkate at CityScape Phoenix

1 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

It's time for Holiday beer and Winter Warmer Day

It's the official kickoff to the holiday season at SanTan Brewing Company today, with what they call Winter Warmer Day. This is the day they launch their most highly anticipated seasonal beer Winter Warmer, which is the first specialty beer ever brewed at SanTan Brewing. It's based on a traditional English Old Ale recipe and then spiced with 10 lbs. of fresh ginger. We learn more about this fun tradition.

Winter Warmer

Winter Warmer is the first specialty beer ever brewed at SanTan Brewing!

It's based on a traditional English Old Ale recipe and then spiced with 10 lbs. of fresh ginger.

Generous amounts of caramel and roasted malts are added to give Winter Warmer a deep ruby brown hue.

The malt is backed by 10 gallons of Arizona orange blossom honey that lends a slightly sweet taste to the big malt flavor with a sting of ginger.

Served with house made ginger snap cookies.

Take it to go with a crowler can version of a glass growler (to go beer) take home Winter Warmer Day + Ginger Snap Cookies for Santa he’ll leave better gifts!

Winter Warmer Day

November 20th

For more information: www.santanbrewing.com

SanTan Brewing Company

8 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler, AZ

Queen of Clean: Holiday Quick Tips to keep you out of the kitchen

Time to think about all that clean up from that party you are having and Thanksgiving dinner. Here's some quick tips that will help make it easier.

Use disposable aluminum pans whenever you can.

If you are serving foods in serving dishes, do the messy cooking in the disposable pans. You can buy Steamer Pans at warehouse stores very cheaply. They are roughly the size of a 9X13 pan. Cook in them and then toss them. Clean up done! If you are cooking something heavy in them, put them on a cookie sheet to move in and out of the oven with ease.

Burned on food in a pan or casserole? No problem. Fill with hot water and toss in a dryer fabric softener sheet. Let sit a few hours or overnight, dump, rinse, and wash. No scrubbing or scraping.

Cooking in the crockpot, perhaps warming those mashed potatoes you made the day before? Use crockpot liners for easy cleanup. If you don't have those, spray the crockpot with non-stick cooking spray.

Cooking something that runs over in the oven? Stop the smoking and the smell, and continue cooking by pouring a heavy layer of salt on the offending spill. Let the oven cool and lift out the spill with a spatula the next day.

Red wine spill on your tablecloth? Just grab the salt shaker and shake on a layer of salt. It will keep it from staining until you can launder it. You'll feel better and so will the guest that spilled the wine. When serving red wine, serve white wine too. Pour white wine on red wine to neutralize the red stain. Works on fabrics and carpet. Do it ASAP.

Keep club soda on hand. It is the best OOPS! spotter around. Pour it on any spill to bubble up the mess so that you can blot it up and the salts in the club soda will keep it from staining. Use on anything you can put water on. You will thank me for this, so buy a couple of bottles.

What's that smell??? If you overcooked something or last night's dinner still smells, grab a towel and wring it out in undiluted white vinegar. Go through the house swinging the towel around in every room. It will neutralize the offending smell and the white vinegar smell will be gone too.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Hottest toys of 2017

They're going to be the hottest toys of 2017, and what kids really want. We're with Senior Editor of the Toy Insider, Marissa DiBartolo, checking out the hottest toys of the season.

Beat Bugs Musical Submarine (Blip Toys)

The Musical Submarine is a replica of the submarine in the Beat Bugs series.

The Musical Submarine plays iconic Beatles songs, including "Yellow Submarine," "All You Need Is Love," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely-Hearts Club Band" and includes the exclusive Jasper 3-inch Fab Figure.

This iconic play set has colorful lights, a propeller that spins as the yellow submarine rolls, and fits up to five Beat Bugs Fab Figures inside (sold separately).

Beat Bugs is available on Netflix, and features songs by The Beatles, covered by today's hit artists, including Sia and more!

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Target

Barbie DreamHorse (Mattel)

The newest addition to the Dream World line is Barbie and her DreamHorse. This animal not only features sounds and motion, but also interacts with kids via touch and sound sensor reaction.

The horse can walk and turn 360 degrees or neigh and feed (toy carrots are included).

It nuzzles in response to touch and nods yes or no when asked a question. It also plays songs and dances.

Kids can brush the horse's mane and tail with a brush while Barbie sits in the saddle.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $99.99

Every Day Play Fidget Toys (Zing)

Fidget toys are all the rage this year, and Zing has multiple tactile toys for every type of fidgety kid.

Tumblstix is a small, weighted stick that challenges balance. Kids can test their creativity and dexterity and sharpen your focus and hand-eye coordination by rolling over the Tumblstix gently. Balance and catch the stick smoothly.

Zing Dama is a hybrid of KenDama and Yo-Yo, and consists of four parts: a ball, a ring, string and an adjustable strap. Users should strap the cup firmly onto their finger and start to swing the ball in any direction.

Metal Chuckz are covered in 'Metaltek' coating, allowing for advanced tricks because they are weighted slightly heavier than Thumb Chucks. Metal Chuckz deliver challenging fun with a classy look.

Spinzipz are light-up fidget spinners that users hold between their index finger and thumb and flick the light to start the spin.

Age: 4+

MSRP: Starting at $7.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart

FurReal Roarin' Tyler, The Playful Tiger (Hasbro)

Kids can bring home an adorable baby tiger to love, play with, and care for as their own.

Make a noise or give a loud jungle roar and Tyler will roar back in response.

Kids can enjoy playtime with him using his play chicken.

Tyler features more than 100 sound and motion combinations with sensors on his forehead, back, and muzzle allowing him to respond to touch in fun ways.

Kids can pull him up close to snuggle thanks to his posable back legs, or nuzzle his cheek and he'll respond with expressive eyes, sounds and tail movements.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $129.99z Available: Amazon, Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart

Vex Robotics Switch Grip + Crossfire (HEXBUG)

Assemble an imaginative blaster with the VEX Robotics SwitchGrip Launcher. Fill your loader with ammo and perform the launcher's signature pumping action to send projectile balls flying more than 30 feet!

Switchgrip features seven balls and more than 100 snap-together pieces.

Send paper planes soaring through the air with the VEX Robotics Crossfire Airplane Launcher. Pump the handle and watch as your paper plane astonishingly soars more than 30 feet.

Features more than 35 snap-together pieces, and six planes.

Each kit teaches STEM based construction and promotes basic engineering skills.

Age: 14+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys R Us, Hexbug.com

For more information: www.thetoyinsider.com

Attorney talks Cards Against Humanity border land purchase

Cards Against Humanity has taken aim at President Donald Trump by purchasing a plot of vacant land on the U.S.-Mexico border, making it difficult to build his border wall. This is part of the company's holiday promotion, "Cards Against Humanity Saves America," in which customers can contribute $15 towards the wall-blocking project in return for surprise gift packages. Now that this plot of land is privately owned, the government may be forced to use eminent domain to reclaim the land in order to move forward with building a border wall.

Chris Gooch will offer a legal perspective on the land purchase and potential outcomes including:

The government using eminent domain to reclaim the land

Other companies joining in to purchase vacant land impeding construction of the wall

Legal issues stemming from the border land dispute

For background information on this story visit: Background info: http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/15/us/cards-against-humanity-land-grab-trnd/index.html

For more information on Craig Fennemore: www.fclaw.com

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

2394 E. Camelback Rd. Suite 600

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: 602-916-5000

Stay fit with #FitFam toys

Exercise doesn't have to be a bore, or a chore. New this year, are toys that'll keep you and your family in shape. We're with Senior Editor of the Toy Insider, Marissa DiBartolo, checking out the coolest #FitFam toys of the season.

Ultra Dash (PlayMonster)

Ultra Dash is a fast-paced action game that uses lights and targets to encourage children to test their speed, skills, memory, and teamwork.

The active play game provides a thrilling rush of excitement as kids race to match the color of the flashing light on their tagger to the color of the targets!

Colors flash randomly and players can change their target course, so it's a different game each time!

Designed for one or more players or teams, ages 6 and up.

Age: 6+

U.S. MSRP: $19.99

Available: Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart

SoundMoovz (Cra-Z-Art)

SoundMoovz are wearable smartbands that play cool sound effects as users move.

Kids can experience the excitement by moving, dancing, and creating unique musical beats

The device uses Bluetooth technology, just simply power on for pairing, download the free app, choose from more than 400 sounds, and start the fun.

Layer your beat onto a song. There are multiple sound modes, including Robot, Karate, Instrumental, and Musical

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $69.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart, Best Buy

Fisher-Price Bouncetastic Bouncer (Bestway)

The Fisher-Price Bouncetastic Bouncer is a great, safe place for kids to bounce and play! The removable side walls have sturdy mesh fabric for added protection and allow parents to easily see through as kids jump and play the day away. The inflatable front provides easy access to enter and exit the Bouncer, helping to improve children's motor skills as they crawl in and out. The Bouncer helps children learn balance and coordination as they bounce up and down with their friends.

The 50 play balls, which come included, provide an additional fun way for little ones to learn to catch and throw, improving hand-eye coordination and other motor skills as they crawl, walk or run after them. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, kids will love burning off their energy in their new Fisher-Price Bouncetastic Bouncer!

Measures 69" x 68" x 53."

Age: 3+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Target, Walmart

Y Glider Deluxe XL (Yvolution)

The Y Glider XL Deluxe features three adjustable steering levels to best suit each child's experience based on their steering comfort.

Children can personalize their scooter with a changeable deck comes available in three colors and colorful wheel inserts.

The extra wide rear wheel provides control and stability.

Folding adjustable handlebars make for easy transport.

Age: 5-8

MSRP: $89.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart

X-Shot Bubble Ball (Zuru)

Enjoy lots of laughter and a little bumping with this Zuru X-SHOT Sports Bubble Ball. The outer shell is made of heavy-duty inflatable PVC, which adds to its durability. This all-encompassing ball of air lets you Run, Crash, Roll and Smash with its durable material and easy to inflate system! It's the most extreme contact sport ever! You can get knocked around, flipped upside down, and you won't feel a thing!

The Bubble Ball can inflate up to 4 feet and withstand tremendous impacts! Use it in your backyard or in a sports field and get your game on! Blue team against Orange team!

Age: 8+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart

For more information: www.thetoyinsider.com

