Thanksgiving Day travel expected to be busy in Phoenix

AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, the highest amount of travelers since 2005. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, the highest amount of travelers since 2005.

The 2017 holiday weekend will see more than 972,000 travelers, up 3.3 percent from last year and the highest travel volume since 2007.

According to AAA, more than 844,000 Arizonans are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 3.3 percent over last year.

"Thanksgiving kicks off the start of a busy holiday season, and more Americans will travel to spend time with friends and family this year," said Michelle Donati, communications manager for AAA Arizona. "A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence, fueling a strong year for the travel industry, which will continue into the holiday season."

AAA said due to impact from the recent hurricanes, drivers will be paying the highest Thanksgiving Day gas prices since 2015.

Another projected increase is in the car rental daily rates with a five-year high of $70 per day due to an increase in domestic demand and cost of newer vehicles.

AAA's projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.