St. Mary's Food Bank holiday distribution underway in Phoenix

Volunteers and staff at St. Mary's Food Bank began their holiday distribution on Monday in Phoenix.

The food is being distributed at St. Mary's Knight Center, across the street from the food bank warehouse.

St. Mary's served 3,965 families on Monday between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and car lines stretched for miles along Thomas Road to 35th Avenue.

There was concern that some families may be turned away without any food due to a turkey shortage. St. Mary's Food Bank was 1,300 turkeys short of its goal of 7,000 donated. However, thanks to large donations by U-Haul and Services Group of America, an additional 1,000 turkeys has put them within 500 turkeys of reaching their goal for the three-day event.

If you wish to donate a turkey, there is still time. You can drop off turkeys, food and cash at the St. Mary's warehouse, which is located far enough away from the distribution area for access.

Donators should come west on Thomas Road toward 31st Avenue and follow the "Turkey Donation" signage.

Later on Monday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., players from the Phoenix Suns and representatives from Dutch Bros. volunteered and revealed the amount raised from their "Special Day of Giving for St. Mary's" on Nov. 14.

Thanksgiving meal distribution day at St Mary’s food bank. 12000 families will be served in 3 days but still 1500 turkeys short . Still time to donate a turkey, food or cash . #azfamily pic.twitter.com/JwCW3FUPwR — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) November 20, 2017

