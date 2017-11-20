Thousands come together to celebrate lost loved ones in 'Light Up a Life' event

Thousands come together to celebrate lost loved ones in 'Light Up a Life' eventPosted: Updated:
-
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.More >
Former NAU professor indicted for stalking student, firefighters
According to court documents, the married interior design professor started cyber-stalking an NAU student in February 2015 months after they met through Craigslist.More >
Glendale police seek man for sexual assaults of escorts
Glendale police say a man has been using online escort ads to sexually assault women.More >
Station: Video shows nurses laughing as 89-year-old dies
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >
PD: Prescott Valley police chief left gun in public restroom
According to a news release from the agency, Chief Bryan Jarrell left his gun in a bathroom stall at the Prescott Valley Library at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.More >
Mother arrested for abandoning infant in Mesa in 2016
Police said the suspect admitted she knew the fire station offers a Safe Baby Haven but was concerned about being asked questions regarding the baby.More >
Inmates and volunteers bury the poor, unclaimed and unidentified in Litchfield Park
In the corner of a dirt cemetery in Litchfield Park, nine people are laid to rest. They are only surrounded by inmates and strangers.More >
Couple pleads guilty of punching mom, daughter over cold chicken
The husband and wife accused of punching a mother and daughter over a cold chicken, have pleaded guilty to the crime.More >
David Johnson: Hopefully, I’ll be back to football soon
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has had a lot of free time on his hands since suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week One.More >
Former Coyotes star Jeremy Roenick takes on angry rattlesnake
A rattlesnake that apparently thought it had found itself a home in the garage of former Coyotes star Jeremy Roenick instead embarked on an unexpected high-flying adventure.More >
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
VIDEO: Best Buy supporter feels betrayed
Jarvis Johnson has camped out front of Best Buy for the past 11 years to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore. (November 19, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 911 calls released in wrong-way crash that killed 2 people
The 911 calls have been released about a wrong-way driver that started at Phoenix Sky Harbor and ended when he crashed, killing two people. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
Mom and daughter attacked over cold chicken
RAW VIDEO: Massive fire near Detroit
RAW VIDEO: Massive fire near DetroitA possible gas line explosion led to a massive fire in Auburn Hills, Michigan, which is a suburb of Detroit. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Jeremy Roenick catches rattlesnake in his garage
Former Arizona Coyotes player Jeremy Roenick decided to use two golf clubs to tackle a rattlesnake in his garage. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Inmates, volunteers bury the abandoned, the forgotten in Litchfield Park
Not everyone gets a standard funeral and for the those who have fallen through the cracks, they are buried in White Tanks Cemetery.More >
