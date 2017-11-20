Arizona Snowbowl opening Tuesday, marking 80th anniversary season

After a couple delays, Arizona Snowbowl is set to open in Flagstaff, kicking off its 80th anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

With its Tuesday opening, Snowbowl is the first ski area to open in Arizona this season.

Snowbowl faced a couple delays due to warm temperatures. Luckily, colder temperatures over the weekend allowed crews to make snow on Friday and Saturday,

"While we had to delay our opening due to unseasonably warm and dry weather, our crews have taken advantage of every cold night to make as much snow as possible," said J.R. Murray, GM at Arizona Snowbowl. "We're excited to kick off the 80th ski season, and our mountain crews have been working around the clock making snow and grooming the slopes until we were able to determine there were [sic] enough snow to open one lift with skiing from top to bottom."

The Agassiz chairlift will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will provide access from the midway unloading terminal to 25 acres of open terrain, including the intermediate trails Midway Catwalk, Logjam, Wild Turkey and Round Up. No beginner terrain is currently available.

Lift tickets are now available for purchase at the Agassiz Sport Shop. Adults are $49 and children are $29. For lift ticket pricing and more, click or tap here.

"Many thanks to the tireless efforts of all of our staff who have been preparing our resort for opening day," said Murray. "Our 80th anniversary promises to be an exciting season with a new quad chairlift, new restaurant and fun events."

