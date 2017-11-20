When, where to go Black Friday shopping around the Phoenix area

Black Friday is just around the corner and that means stores, malls and outlets are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.

There are hundreds of places to shop during this holiday season around Phoenix. From upscale malls to local retail stores, there is always a place for you to get the perfect gift during Black Friday.

Following the trend from the past few years, there are several stores and malls open during Thanksgiving so you can get out early for your shopping.

Here's a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Phoenix-area malls and shops

Arizona Mills

Arizona Mills, located at 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, will be open from 6 p.m on Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. on Black Friday. Arizona Mills will re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.

Arrowhead Towne Center

Arrowhead Town Center in Glendale will be open from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Arrowhead Towne Center, located at 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, will then re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.

Biltmore Fashion Park

Located near 2502 E. Camelback Road, Biltmore Fashion Park is closed on Thanksgiving Day. For Black Friday, Biltmore Fashion Park will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chandler Fashion Center

Chandler Fashion Center, located at 3111 W. Chandler Boulevard. will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Chandler Fashion Center will then re-open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m on Black Friday.

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Some stores at Desert Ridge Marketplace including ULTA, Target, Ross and Kohl's will be open from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Other stores vary. On Black Friday, Desert Ridge Marketplace, located at 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, store hours vary.

Kierland Commons

Kierland Commons, located at 15205 N. Kierland Boulevard, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday, Kierland Commons will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SanTan Village

SanTan Village in Gilbert is closed on Thanksgiving Day. SanTan Village, located at 2218 E. Williams Field Road, will be open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale Fashion Square, located at 7014 E. Camelback Road, is closed on Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday, Scottsdale Fashion Square will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phoenix-area outlet stores

Outlets at Anthem

The Outlets at Anthem, located at 4250 W. Anthem Way, will be open from 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to 8 p.m. on Black Friday.

Phoenix Premium Outlets

Phoenix Premium Outlets will be open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 2 a.m. on Black Friday. Phoenix Premium Outlets, located at 4976 Premium Outlets Way, will reopen at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Westgate

Tanger Outlets Westgate, located at 6800 N. 95th Avenue, will be open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Phoenix-area retail stores

Best Buy

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. Doors reopen that day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. A first round of deals will be available November 8-11.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 2 a.m. Friday. The stores will reopen at 5 a.m. that day and will remain open until 10 p.m.

JCPenney

JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Its stores will stay open until 10 p.m. the following day. Online sale prices will start four days ahead, on November 19.

Kmart

Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Some stores will close at midnight or 2 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m.

Macy's

Macy's will open most of its full department stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The company is also highlighting deals that will only be available at certain hours.

Office Depot

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores won't be open on Thanksgiving. Instead, doors will open at 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Online deals will start at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day.

PetSmart

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doorbuster deals will run from open until noon.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, and the store says sales prices will be valid through that Sunday while supplies last. Online sales begin at midnight on Thanksgiving.

Sears

Sears says most of its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, though some will be closed for the holiday. All stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target

Target's Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. New this year: Stores will close that night at midnight and reopen Friday at 6 a.m.

Toys "R" Us

Toys "R" Us will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and the store will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday. The company also has several pre-Black Friday deals offered through its catalog.

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale begins at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving in stores, and it will run all day online. The company is releasing color-coded maps of its stores to help customers find what they are looking for.

