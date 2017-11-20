When, where to go Black Friday shopping around the Phoenix area

When, where to go Black Friday shopping around the Phoenix areaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
PD: Mother shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend in Glendale
PD: Mother shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend in Glendale
A mother shot her daughter's ex-boyfriend after he attacked her in Glendale on Sunday night, according to police.More >
A mother shot her daughter's ex-boyfriend after he attacked her in Glendale on Sunday night, according to police.More >
Couple pleads guilty of punching mom, daughter over cold chicken
Couple pleads guilty of punching mom, daughter over cold chicken
The husband and wife accused of punching a mother and daughter over a cold chicken, have pleaded guilty to the crime.More >
The husband and wife accused of punching a mother and daughter over a cold chicken, have pleaded guilty to the crime.More >
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.More >
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.More >
Suspected porch pirate rolls up to Glendale house in U-HAUL truck
Suspected porch pirate rolls up to Glendale house in U-HAUL truck
A man in a U-HAUL pickup truck pulls into a Glendale man's driveway, but he wasn't there to help the owner move.More >
A man in a U-HAUL pickup truck pulls into a Glendale man's driveway, but he wasn't there to help the owner move.More >
Rabies confirmed in animals found in Superstition Mountain area
Rabies confirmed in animals found in Superstition Mountain area
Public health officials in Pinal and Maricopa counties said Friday that the Arizona Department of Health Services laboratory has confirmed at least two cases of rabies from animals near the Superstition Mountains.More >
Public health officials in Pinal and Maricopa counties said Friday that the Arizona Department of Health Services laboratory has confirmed at least two cases of rabies from animals near the Superstition Mountains.More >
Man flees to Phoenix amid the hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico
Man flees to Phoenix amid the hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico
Jeffrey Wilson is in Phoenix for a few weeks to get his finances in order and visit friends and family.More >
Jeffrey Wilson is in Phoenix for a few weeks to get his finances in order and visit friends and family.More >
David Johnson: Hopefully, I’ll be back to football soon
David Johnson: Hopefully, I’ll be back to football soon
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has had a lot of free time on his hands since suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week One.More >
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has had a lot of free time on his hands since suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week One.More >
3-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning in Chandler
3-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning in Chandler
A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after he fell in a backyard pool Saturday morning.More >
A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after he fell in a backyard pool Saturday morning.More >
Phoenix Police: Man arrested after he attempted to steal train from rail yard
Phoenix Police: Man arrested after he attempted to steal train from rail yard
This takes "grand theft" to a whole new level.More >
This takes "grand theft" to a whole new level.More >
Station: Video shows nurses laughing as 89-year-old dies
Station: Video shows nurses laughing as 89-year-old dies
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Glendale PD: Woman shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend
Glendale PD: Woman shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend
Police said a woman shot her daughter's ex-boyfriend after the man attacked her Sunday night in Glendale. (November 19, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Best Buy supporter feels betrayed
VIDEO: Best Buy supporter feels betrayed
Jarvis Johnson has camped out front of Best Buy for the past 11 years to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore. (November 19, 2017)More >
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
(Source: CNN)More >
Man caught on camera in UHaul truck, possibly stealing packages
Man caught on camera in UHaul truck, possibly stealing packages
A suspected porch pirate was caught on camera, pulling up to a home in a U-Haul truck.More >
A suspected porch pirate was caught on camera, pulling up to a home in a U-Haul truck.More >
Mom and daughter attacked over cold chicken
Mom and daughter attacked over cold chicken
RAW VIDEO: Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta
RAW VIDEO: Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta
One of the nation's largest domed stadiums has been destroyed in a scheduled implosion in downtown Atlanta. [FULL STORY]More >
One of the nation's largest domed stadiums has been destroyed in a scheduled implosion in downtown Atlanta. [FULL STORY]More >