PD: Mother shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend in Glendale

A mother shot her daughter's ex-boyfriend after he attacked her in Glendale on Sunday night, according to police.

It happened near 57th and Peoria avenues just after 8 p.m.

Police said the adult daughter's ex-boyfriend arrived at the house, "causing a disturbance."

The mother tried to get him to leave and he assaulted her, police said. That's when she shot him, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with an injury that isn't life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.

