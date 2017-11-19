'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy

Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Johnson has an electrifying personality and has made the news for years about his love and dedication to Best Buy, but he says that he felt underappreciated by the company and has decided to move his love to Fry's Electronics.

"I do miss Best Buy, but I felt I wasn't being treated right. I felt the appreciation wasn't there," Johnson said.

He said he wanted more from the company, possibly getting paid for what he says is free advertising for the company. Johnson became an internet sensation in 2015 for his dedication to camping out for more than 10 days at a time to be first in line to buy TVs. He's had such a love for Best Buy that he dyed his hair blue and yellow and even got a Best Buy logo tattoo on his arm.

"I gave 100 percent of myself to Best Buy," Johnson said.

He even went as far as to set up shop outside of the store but then decided to pack up and move to Fry's Electronics near I-17 and Thunderbird Road.

Best Buy released a statement saying:

"We’ll miss Jarvis, and while he’s lost his place in line he hasn’t lost his place in our hearts. We hope he finds whatever he’s looking for this holiday season and, in the meantime, we look forward to serving customers across the Valley who want the best tech deals this week and beyond.” -- BEST BUY

Johnson says he still has love for Best Buy but says it was time to move on and create a new tradition with Fry's.

