Top disc golf players compete in national championship in Fountain Hills

The winner also gets to return to Arizona in the Memorial Championship tournament in spring of 2018. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The top disc golfers in the country were in Fountain Hills on Sunday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The best of the best disc golf players were in Fountain Hills on Sunday for the Next Generation Disc Golf National Championship, sponsored by Latitude 64°.

The tournament's 72 competitors competed for $82,000 worth of prizes, with the winner getting a New Kia Soul, which is the biggest first place prize in disc golf history, according to Next Generation Disc Golf.

Christopher Keseloff, Silas Schultz and Clinton Rihn all finished 20 under-par with Keseloff having the highest rating at 989.

It started as a 72-person field which was trimmed down to 36 after four rounds of golf, two each on Friday and Saturday. The field then shrank to 16, following the semifinals on Sunday morning with prizes given out that were worth $400.

The top five who didn't win the Soul received a prize package worth $2,900.

The winner also gets to return to Arizona in the Memorial Championship tournament in spring of 2018.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.