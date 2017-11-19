Trump insults Arizona senator as 'Flake(y)'

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sen. Jeff Flake won't support the Republican tax overhaul in Congress, issuing an insulting tweet against the Arizona Republican two days after Flake criticized the president.

Flake was caught on an open microphone Friday saying the GOP is "toast" if the party follows Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. It was not a surprising sentiment given Flake's previous criticism of Trump.

In a Sunday night tweet, Trump fired back: "Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on "mike" saying bad things about your favorite President. He'll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is 'toast.'"

Flake announced last month he's not seeking re-election.

Trump also tweeted Sunday that he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail. That remark came after the father of player LiAngelo Ball minimized the president's involvement in winning the players' release in comments to ESPN.

Trump tweeted: "Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!"

He revisited the matter in another tweet: "Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful!"

