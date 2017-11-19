St. Mary's still needs turkeys to help the less fortunate

St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance wants to feed as many less fortunate families as possible but said on Sunday it is still short of its turkey goal.

The charity said it is still 1,300 turkeys shy of its holiday distribution goal of 7,000 donated turkeys.

St. Mary's collected about 2,100 turkeys during Saturday's Super Turkey Drive, said Jerry Brown with St. Mary's Food Bank.

[RELATED: St. Mary's Food Bank asks for holiday donations]

There is still time to donate.You can drop off turkeys, food or cash at the St. Mary's Warehouse, which is near 31st Avenue and Thomas road. There are signs to make it easy to get to. Volunteers will be there and you don't even have to leave your car, Brown said.

The food bank said it expects to feed more than 12,000 families during the next three days.

That's all she wrote! What an AMAZING day!! Thank you to everyone who took part in Super Saturday and made our annual event one for the record books! You're kindness pushes us towards our goal of ending hunger in Arizona #SuperSat17 #SMFBA50 pic.twitter.com/uxzqGmkpGh — St. Mary's Food Bank (@StMarysFoodBank) November 18, 2017

