How NOT to burn your house down on Thanksgiving

If there’s one thing that families participate in on Thanksgiving Day, it’s eating. As you prepare meals for family and friends, the Peoria Fire-Medical Department would like to remind you to stay safe in the kitchen. 

According to the United States Fire Administration, in 2015 there were more than 1,700 cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day.

Here are some tips to help keep your family safe this Thanksgiving: 

  • Keep young children at least 3 feet from the stove. 
  • Keep pots and pans on the back burner and turn handles inward. 
  • Check the area around you before you take pots of hot liquid off the stove. 
  • Keep an eye on your food while you cook. 
  • Cooking a turkey overnight is not recommended. 
  • Make sure to keep anything flammable away from the stove. This is an appropriate time to check your smoke detectors and batteries. 
  • If you are frying your turkey, use caution and make sure you follow all safety precautions.
  • Be sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before placing in the fryer. 
  • Do not overfill the fryer, this can cause the oil to spill and ignite. 
  • Choose a level space outdoors, away from structures and flammable materials. 
  • Finally, keep pets and kids away from the fryer, the oil can stay hot for hours.

Remember…only YOU can prevent cooking-related fires.

