Bikers deliver turkeys to St. Vincent de Paul

The motorcyclists strapped turkeys to their bikes and then delivered them (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A group of bikers had a special delivery on their motorcycles for the less fortunate in Phoenix on Sunday.

Members of the Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona delivered dozens of turkeys to St. Vincent de Paul in downtown Phoenix.

"It is overwhelming. It's nice to see the bikers come together and give back to the community," said Cindy Gates, MMA of Arizona.

They first met at various spots around the Valley and then rode to St. Vincent de Paul.

"It makes me feel great. I love to do it. It's my favorite event," said Gates.

The organization has done this turkey delivery for about 20 years.

St. Vincent de Paul will be using the turkeys for the food boxes that they give out to help struggling families.

"When it comes to the holidays, all families want to do something special and this event, birds on bikes and these riders are making that possible," said Shannon Clancy with St. Vincent de Paul.

Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona teaches people about motorcycles and raises awareness.

