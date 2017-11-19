3-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning in Chandler

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after he fell in a backyard pool Sunday morning.

Val Gale with Chandler Fire, Health and Medical Department said the boy was at his grandmother's house near Dobson and Ocotillo roads when he rode his tricycle into the pool. The grandmother was able to get the boy out of the pool and call for help.

Gale said when crews arrived on scene, the boy had a strong heartbeat but needed assistance with breathing.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Gale said the outlook is positive and the boy should pull through.

