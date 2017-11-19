Record heat possible for Thanksgiving week

Rather chilly temperatures are kicking off Sunday around Arizona, with some Valley communities in the 40s and some mountain communities in the teens.

Despite the cold start, daytime highs will be unseasonably warm this afternoon as high pressure builds to the west of the state.

High pressure will strengthen towards the Great Basin for Thanksgiving week, and as a result, daytime highs will gradually climb. In fact, record heat is possible for Thanksgiving Day in Metro Phoenix.

The dry spell looks likely to continue through next weekend, with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies statewide.

In Phoenix, look for an afternoon high of 81 Sunday, with 80 Monday, 84 Tuesday, 87 Wednesday and 89 Thursday.

The record high for Thursday is 87. If by chance Phoenix reaches 90 degrees this week, this would be the latest 90 degree day on record, according to the National Weather Service. That current record is November 15. The normal high for this time of the year is 74.

Sunrise Sunday morning is 7:03 a.m. Sunset is at 5:23 p.m.

