Rider rescued after he was pinned under horse in north Phoenix

A man in north Phoenix was left helpless after the horse he was riding fell on top of him, pinning him.

Fire crews were able to find the man about a half mile in on the North Mountain trail off of Seventh Avenue.

Apparently, the horse had hit some loose rocks and dirt in a wash area, and slipped and fell, pinning its rider.

It took some time for crews to bring the man and his horse off the trail to safety.

"So he was pinned for, we're guessing, 30 to 40 minutes before firefighters got to him. They were able to safely get the horse off of him. The horse was brought down with no injuries. and we used a big wheel operation to get the 63-year-old male off the mountain.," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Reda Bigler.

We're told the man hurt his hip and leg but will be OK.

Crews used technical rescue equipment to get 63-year-old man off trail and now preparing for transport pic.twitter.com/kdY5LGltrc — Carissa Planalp (@CarissaNews) November 19, 2017

Phoenix fire crews helping a 63-year-old man off North Mountain after he was pinned under a horse pic.twitter.com/ckyWRmoaft — Carissa Planalp (@CarissaNews) November 19, 2017

