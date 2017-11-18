Activists rally outside Scottsdale aquarium after federal report on dolphin death

The group Dolphin Free AZ held a memorial Saturday for "Bodie" the dolphin after a federal report revealed a cause of death different than initially reported by Dolphinaris.

The bottlenose dolphin died September 23.

At the time Dolphinaris said Bodie died from a "rare muscle disease."

But records obtained this afternoon from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which keeps a catalog of marine mammals in captivity, notes the cause of death as a “fungal infection.”

[READ MORE: Discrepancy in reported cause of death at Dolphinaris raises new concerns]

"We're still fighting for the rest of the seven [dolphins], but we did fail at getting one of them free," says Robert Franklin with Dolphin Free AZ.

Dolphinaris admitted Bodie had a fungal infection but explained the infection was secondary to the muscle disease. The aquarium says its remaining seven dolphins are healthy.

[RELATED: 'Bodie' the dolphin dies at Dolphinaris Arizona]

[RELATED: Mourners hold candlelight vigil in Scottsdale for Bodie the dolphin]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.