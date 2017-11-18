When will it snow in Arizona?Posted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather Blog
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.
April Warnecke's new family addition
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.
Antique electric fans are cool
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn't that old, but that's what got me started. I've been a fan collector since.
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
It's officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.
Drought worsens with dry October
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.
Man flees to Phoenix amid the hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico
Jeffrey Wilson is in Phoenix for a few weeks to get his finances in order and visit friends and family.
Top disc golf players compete in national championship in Fountain Hills
The best of the best disc golf players were in Fountain Hills on Sunday for the Next Generation Disc Golf National Championship.
Holiday online shopping to surge
Many consumers say online shopping is just too convenient to pass up.
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
(Source: CNN)
Glendale PD: Woman shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend
Police said a woman shot her daughter's ex-boyfriend after the man attacked her Sunday night in Glendale. (November 19, 2017)
VIDEO: Best Buy supporter feels betrayed
Jarvis Johnson has camped out front of Best Buy for the past 11 years to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore. (November 19, 2017)
Man caught on camera in UHaul truck, possibly stealing packages
A suspected porch pirate was caught on camera, pulling up to a home in a U-Haul truck.
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona's largest holiday drive-thru light show uses technology to create a visually stunning, more than one-mile driving attraction, that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights carefully synchronized to joyful holiday classics played over their FM dials.
