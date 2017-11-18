Inmate held in Cochise County Jail dies

A man has died while being detained in a jail in the southern Arizona town of Bisbee.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carol Capas says the death occurred Thursday morning at a county jail.

According to Capas, 35-year-old Derrick Joe Worcester had been booked into the jail Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Capas says medical personnel examined Worcester Thursday morning after he complained of nausea the night before.

Officials checked on him roughly 18 minutes before he became unresponsive around 9:45 a.m.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a little over an hour later.

The Pima County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy.

Reports on cause of death and toxicology are pending.

