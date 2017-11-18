Kicking off holiday season with Anthem tree lighting

Anthem is ringing in the holiday season tonight with a huge celebration and lighting of Arizona's largest Christmas tree!

Arizona's Family's own Javier Soto was the emcee for the event.

This is the 16th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Outlets at Anthem. What a tradition! Some 10,000 people were expected to attend.

The night was full of festivities and music, including performances by Arizona's own local celeb Evie Clair (the Florence resident was a finalist on America's Got Talent) and boy band "In Real Life."

The grand finale of the event was Javi flipping the switch to light the giant Christmas tree at 7 p.m.!

There are more than 1.5 million LED lights on this year's tree, and more than 5,000 ornaments and bows adorn the branches.

To secure the tree, it is lowered into a specially designed, permanent 3-foot-wide by 7-foot-deep well. Six guide wires are attached to the top portion of the tree to keep it steady and secure throughout the holiday season.

