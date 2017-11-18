Suspected porch pirate rolls up to Glendale house in U-HAUL truck

Minutes after a UPS deliveryman dropped off packages to a Glendale man’s home, surveillance cameras caught a man in a U-HAUL pickup truck taking them.

The video shows a man with a dental floss stick in his mouth wearing a white t-shirt, Rolling Stones logo hat, black Nike shoes and dark-colored gloves back the U-HAUL pickup truck into Michael Garrison’s driveway.

It took the suspect 30 seconds to get out of the pickup truck, casually walk over to the front door, steal the three packages and drive away.

Garrison said this happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. He had received an email notifying him that his packages were delivered, but when he got home, they were nowhere in sight.

That’s when he scrolled through his surveillance video for answers.

Garrison told AZ Family he had never seen the man before and is asking his neighbors to stay extra vigilant.

He’s also hopeful the U-HAUL truck will be easy to track.

Garrison said the items stolen include eight commercial weight scales for his business and a car bumper cover for his son’s Christmas present and were worth a total of $1,000.

He feels violated.

“So the public can hopefully help me figure out who this guy is and lead the police to him to either get my goods back or at least put him in jail.”

Garrison is also worried there may be more victims.

If you recognize the suspect, call Glendale Police Department.

