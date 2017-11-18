Phoenix police search for two robbery suspects

Phoenix police are searching for two suspects are wanted for aggravated robbery.

At 3:30 in the morning on October 2, the two men walked into the Chevron at 19th Avenue and Baseline.

The surveillance cameras show one of the men trying to hide his face with sunglasses and covering his head.

Police say the two suspects threatened the clerk’s life and then stole money from the register and cigarettes.

After running out of the door, the men ran past a trailer park into their getaway vehicle.

The two are described as Hispanic men, around 20 years old. One is about 5’8’, 150 pounds. The other stands about 5’6”, weighing about 18 pounds.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

