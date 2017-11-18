Anthony Duclair has hat trick, Coyotes beat Sen 3-2 in OT

Anthony Duclair scored in overtime to complete a hat trick and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday for their second straight victory.

Antti Raanta made 30 saves to help the Coyotes improve to 4-15-3. On Thursday night in Montreal, they rallied to beat the Canadiens 5-4 for their first regulation victory of the season.

Mark Stone and Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators, and Mike Condon stopped 25 shots.

Duclair scored at 1:23 of overtime, his shot trickling through Condon's pads and over the goal line.

The Senators opened the scoring late in the first when Tom Pyatt sprung Stone down the wing to beat Raanta for his team-leading 13th goal. The Coyotes tied it less than two minutes latere. Ottawa's Erik Karlsson tried to knock down Jason Demers' pass, but it got past him and allowed Duclair to beat him in a foot race as he wrapped a puck behind Condon.

Ottawa regained the lead early in the second when Cody Ceci's rebound bounced right to Borowiecki for an open right side.

Duclair tied it at 2 on a power play midway through the third period. Condon dove to make the save, but whiffed on the puck leaving an easy play for Duclair.

Senators D Chris Wideman tore a hamstring Thursday night and is out indefinitely. ... Guy Boucher coached his 100th game with the Senators. ... Arizona's Christian Dvorak played his 100th NHL game ... "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek was on hand for the game. He was in Ottawa to receive the Order of Canada.

Senators: At New York Rangers on Sunday.

