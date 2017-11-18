Girls On The Run event in Phoenix teaches young girls leadership skills

Young girls from around the Valley converged on Wesley Bolin Plaza in Phoenix this morning for a fun run and peep into the future.

Some very successful women in Arizona were taking questions from 10-year-old girls at the Girls On The Run 5-K and 1-mile run Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, 3TV News anchor Nicole Crites and Southwest Airlines pilot Nicole Sturrett are just a few of the women brought in to inspire some 1400 girls into dreaming big futures for themselves.

Girls On Run trains coaches to lead small teams of girls through discussions, activities and running games.

Over the course of the 10-week program, girls in third to eighth grade in Maricopa and Pinal counties develop skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish an appreciation for health and fitness.

The program encourages young girls to become the authors of their own stories and activate their limitless potential.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.