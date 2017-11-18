Work ready to begin on State Route 347 bridge in Maricopa

A project that will free Maricopa commuters from long waits as trains cross busy State Route 347 in the central part of the city is about the get underway.

Arizona Department of Transportation crews are preparing to begin work on a bridge on State Route 347 over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks just south of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

The two-year project also includes an overpass connecting southbound SR 347 to Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, and a new route for northbound drivers on Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

The $55 million project is designed to enhance safety and alleviate traffic backups at the railroad crossing in Maricopa. ADOT received a $15 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant to cover a portion of the cost, and the city of Maricopa is contributing nearly $14 million.

“By enhancing mobility and safety, this project and the partnership that made it a reality will improve the quality of life in Maricopa and the region,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said.



Maricopa is one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona, and SR 347 is the primary route for commuters who work in the Phoenix and Tucson areas. Drivers from the southern part of the city are often stopped behind one of the more than 60 trains that cross SR 347 daily – a number that is expected to grow to more than 100 by 2040. Traffic in the area is expecting to double by 2040 to at least 60,000 vehicles per day.

Maricopa officials are planning a groundbreaking event for 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at SR 347 and Honeycutt Road.

“This marks the culmination of 14 years of work and fiscal prudence,” Maricopa Mayor Christian Price said. “This crucial infrastructure project has been one of our biggest hurdles to growth and safety. We now begin a new chapter and look forward to working with ADOT to build our overpass.”

The bridge will be constructed east of the current SR 347 alignment beginning at Desert Cedars Drive and connecting with the current alignment north of Honeycutt Road. Northbound drivers on Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway will travel north on an alignment near the current Fourth Street and turn west at Honeycutt before connecting with SR 347.

For more information on the SR 347 project, please visit the project webpage at azdot.gov/sr347.

