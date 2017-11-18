What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a delicious sweet treat from the Common Ground Culinary family of restaurants. This holiday season, Grassroots Kitchen & Tap, Twisted Grove Parlor & Bar, Wally’s American Gastropub and Sweet Provisions will all be featuring to-go pies.

Slice into a variety of housemade flavors including pumpkin, apple, butterscotch pecan, and coconut cream for a perfect sweet treat for the holiday season.

At the Phoenix location, Grassroots Kitchen & Tap will offer pumpkin, key lime and coconut cream varieties, and the new Twisted Grove Parlor & Bar at 32nd Street and Camelback Road will offer apple and butterscotch pecan varieties to go.

In Scottsdale, all pies from Twisted Grove, Wally’s, Grassroots, and Sweet Provisions can be ordered and then picked up from Sweet Provisions at Hayden Road and Via de Ventura.

For Common Ground Culinary holiday pies, 72 hour advanced ordering is required. All pies cost $24. Call today and check your sweet treats off your Thanksgiving menu.

Sweet Provisions Apple Pie Recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 Nine Inch Pie Tin

2 Rolled Pie Crust

4 cups Apple Pie Filling (Recipe Below)

1 ½ tbsp granulated sugar

DIRECTIONS

1. Pre heat oven to 400 degrees. NO FAN.

2. Place sheet pan upside down in oven and allow to heat.

3. Place first Pie Crust in Pie Tin. Lightly press down, removing any excess air.

4. Fill with Pie Filling and spread evenly.

5. Place top Pie Crust over Pie Filling. Remove any extra piecrust more than ½ inch.

6. Roll bottom crust over top crust, working your way around the pie.

7. Crimp the crust pieces together.

8. Using a 6 piece pie cutter, mark the top piecrust then use a knife to finish slicing through the dough.

9. Top with granulated Sugar.

10. Place pies on top of upside down sheet pan then bake for 35 minutes, until crust is a light golden brown.

11. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 2 hours.

Apple Pie Filling Recipe (Makes 3 pies)

1 gallon apples, defrosted, perforated lexan

1 cups brown sugar

1 ½ cup sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp cinnamon, ground

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ pound butter

1 cups flour

DIRECTIONS

1. Mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Note: Apples should not be wet. Use slotted spoon and shake off excess water.

2. Heat large pot to high heat and add butter.

3. Once butter has melted add flour ½ cup at a time. In between sets, mix flour well then add next ½ cup. Cook roux until golden brown.

4. When roux is a golden brown, add apple mix and cook for 30 minutes on medium-high heat. It is very important to constantly stir the bottom of the pot. The roux will continue to cook and you do not want it to burn.

5. Remove Apple Pie Filling and let cool.

