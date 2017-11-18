Over 200 children adopted in Phoenix on National Adoption Day

Over 200 children were adopted at the Maricopa County Juvenile court in Phoenix on Nov. 18 for National Adoption Day. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Over 200 children in Maricopa County are going to their forever homes today on National Adoption Day. The Lyon family welcomed Chase Lyon as an official member to their family at the Maricopa County Juvenile Court on Saturday morning.

"There are so many children that need a loving home so we said 'why not'," said Garrett Lyon. Last year, Garrett and his wife adopted Kyler and the couple says they hope to foster again in 2018.

Kathryn Pidgeon is an adoption lawyer and today's event organizer. "I have been doing this for 18 years and what a better way to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday than with an event like this," she said.

For the past eight years, Maricopa County has had one of the largest number of adoptions nationwide. Attorney Kathryn Pidgeon believes this year will be no different.

The event started at 8 a.m. and ended around 2 p.m. Bounce houses, balloons and official family photos were just some of the many things the children enjoyed at Saturday's event.

