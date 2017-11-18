Bicyclist rescued from South Mountain, hospitalized

A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was rescued from South Mountain Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Reda Bigler with Phoenix Fire Department, the 54-year-old man had collapsed during a bike ride with chest pain. When crews arrived on scene, CPR was being administered by the group accompanying him.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

