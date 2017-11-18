Cooler weekend ahead before record warmth for Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast this weekend in the wake of a cold front that brought spotty showers to parts of the Valley and high country on Friday.

No measurable rain was recorded at the official reporting station at Phoenix Sky Harbor, and it's likely the month of November will end dry. If this happens, this will be the first time since 1938 that Phoenix has had a dry fall, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs around the Valley will still be several degrees above normal for this time of the year, but much cooler than last week. In Phoenix, look for a high of 79 Saturday afternoon under sunny skies, with a morning low of 53 Sunday, and an afternoon high of 80. The normal high for this time of the year is 74.

Forecast models are in good agreement that high pressure will build off the coast of California and towards the Intermountain West for Thanksgiving week. In response, daytime highs are expected to reach record levels. In Phoenix, highs will be in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, with the mid and upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

The current daytime high record for Thanksgiving day is 87 degrees.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?

    Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?

    Thursday, November 16 2017 5:06 PM EST2017-11-16 22:06:16 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Here is your crash course on meteor 101!

    More >

    Here is your crash course on meteor 101!

    More >

  • Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast

    Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-11-15 18:46:13 GMT

    We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?

    More >

    We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?

    More >

  • Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU

    Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 4:20 AM EST2017-11-15 09:20:08 GMT
    It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.

    More >

    It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.

    More >
    •   