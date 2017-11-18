Cooler weekend ahead before record warmth for Thanksgiving

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast this weekend in the wake of a cold front that brought spotty showers to parts of the Valley and high country on Friday.

No measurable rain was recorded at the official reporting station at Phoenix Sky Harbor, and it's likely the month of November will end dry. If this happens, this will be the first time since 1938 that Phoenix has had a dry fall, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs around the Valley will still be several degrees above normal for this time of the year, but much cooler than last week. In Phoenix, look for a high of 79 Saturday afternoon under sunny skies, with a morning low of 53 Sunday, and an afternoon high of 80. The normal high for this time of the year is 74.

Forecast models are in good agreement that high pressure will build off the coast of California and towards the Intermountain West for Thanksgiving week. In response, daytime highs are expected to reach record levels. In Phoenix, highs will be in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, with the mid and upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

The current daytime high record for Thanksgiving day is 87 degrees.

