Mesa gets creative with 'prototyping' street festival

How does a community "create itself?"

Folks are finding out at the Mesa Main Street Prototyping Festival this weekend.

Twenty temporary prototypes installed in downtown Mesa for a two-day festival to explore how inventive structures and gathering places could enliven public space and increase connectivity along Main Street.

Created by artists, architects, students, designers and makers, the prototypes offer interaction, playtime, entertainment, hands-on creative activities, virtual reality experiences and music making.

You can check out exhibits like:

MEGA Mesa (an enormous Spirograph tool)

Living Topography (people-sized vertical shade panels reminiscent of pin impression toys)

Wayward Beasties (a giant turtle-like experiential vehicle )

The festival runs through 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. It takes place in Downtown Mesa on Main Street between Country Club and Sirrine Street.

The event is free!

For more information visit: www.mesaartscenter.com

The Mesa Arts Center mission is to inspire people through engaging arts experiences that are diverse, accessible and relevant. Owned and operated by the City of Mesa, Arizona's largest arts center is recognized as an international award-winning venue. The unique and architecturally stunning facility is home to four theaters, Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, 14 art studios and The Store, an artists' cooperative gallery.

