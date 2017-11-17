Experience holiday magic at the North Pole Experience

'Tis the season to start making holiday plans for the kiddos. This year, why not give them a solid dose of the Christmas spirit at the North Pole Experience, which just opened for the season this weekend.

The North Pole Experience(NPX) starts by taking families on a trolley ride through the magic portal to Santa's massive workshop in the middle of the forest.

Once you arrive, Santa's Workshop is a complete, hands-on experience for children and parents.

Families work side-by-side with the elves, building toys and learning all of Santa's Workshop secrets.

They receive access to Santa's main factory floor with soaring toy slides and ceilings, attend Elf University, visit with Mrs. Claus and enjoy cookies and snowman soup in the bakery.

Don't forget Santa's mail room, his personal office, and his top-secret Area Sleigh Hangar, featuring his famous sleigh, mission control center, radar systems and more.

Families end the approx. 1 hour and 35-minute workshop experience with a private family visit with Santa.

New for 2017, kids with a paid ticket will receive a special commemorative Teddy Bear from Santa himself. (Be sure not to tell the kids, it's a surprise!)

For more information, visit http://northpoleexperience.com.

If you're looking for even more fun in the Flagstaff area this holiday, don't forget about the Polar Express.

This is a separate attraction in Williams, Arizona where you experience a train ride on The Polar Express, where the children's book by Chris Van Allsburg is read.

The train travels to the "North Pole Village," where Santa boards the train and walks through each train car to say hello to the children.

The Polar Express includes cocoa, a cookie and a bell from Santa. You stay on the train for the entire trip. Photos with Santa may be taken and purchased separately at the depot station.

For more information, visit www.thetrain.com.

