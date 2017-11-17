Up to $15K stolen after card skimmer used on Chandler ATMPosted: Updated:
Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular.More >
Discrepancy in reported cause of death at Dolphinaris raises new concerns
A death report obtained by CBS 5 Investigates shows a different cause of death for “Bodie,” the dolphin, than was initially reported by Dolphinaris Arizona. Bodie died on September 23.More >
DMFD: Captain Barter dies in hunting accident
On Friday, fire officials said Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Captain David "Wade" Barter has died.More >
Sentenced to 8; out in 1: Man who killed infant released from prison
Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
Getting calls from your own number? Don't pick up
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >
Rodents invade Phoenix-area homes as cooler weather moves in
Cooler and wetter weather is bringing some unwanted guests into Valley homes. "When we put on jackets, basically, is when they like to enter," said Brad Olsen with Urban Desert Pest Control.More >
Lights of the World returns for the holidays in new Phoenix location
The annual "Lights of the world" is now officially open in a new Phoenix location.More >
Up to $15K stolen after card skimmer used on Chandler ATM
Chandler Police are investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank ATM to gather customer account information. Investigators say the Arizona Bank and Trust drive-up ATM near I-10 and Ray Road was targeted.More >
Man sentenced to death for murder of Phoenix girl locked in box
The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.More >
AZDOC: Drone tried to deliver drugs to Buckeye prison
It appears somebody tried to use a drone to get drugs and cellphones into a prison in Buckeye.More >
PD: 1 person shot during dog fight in north Phoenix
One person was injured after a man tried to shoot a dog during a dog fight Friday afternoon in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Chandler Police are investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank ATM to gather customer account information. Investigators say the Arizona Bank and Trust drive-up ATM near I-10 and Ray Road was targeted.More >
California activists want to send nuclear waste to Palo Verde
San Onofre State Beach is a kind of hidden gem among surfers. But there is something about the view here that looks just a little out of place. It’s a nuclear power plant, right on the beach. Some activists want to send the nuclear waste that's housed at San Onofre to Arizona.More >
Discrepancy in reported cause of death at Dolphinaris raises new concerns
A death report obtained by CBS 5 Investigates shows a different cause of death for “Bodie,” the dolphin, than was initially reported by Dolphinaris Arizona. Bodie died on September 23.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 17: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Madeline Jones' mother to be released from jail
The mother of once-missing Madeline Jones' mother is set to be released from jail. Lauren Reimer has the latest.More >
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light show uses technology to create a visually stunning, more than one-mile driving attraction, that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights carefully synchronized to joyful holiday classics played over their FM dials.More >
VIDEO: Skimmer found at ATM in Chandler
Chandler PD is investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank drive-up ATM. (November 17, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Cooler weather sending rodents scurrying into Phoenix homes
Many Phoenix residents are finding themselves playing host to some unwanted guests thanks to the cooler weather. Kim Quintero explains what you can do to keep mice and rats from invading your home. Full story @ https://goo.gl/rC8FPh. (Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Drone attempts to smuggle contraband into Arizona state prison
A drone crashed at a state prison in Buckeye. (Thursday, November 16, 2017)More >
Lights of the World brightens Downtown Phoenix
The largest light and lantern festival in North America brightens the Downtown Phoenix skies November 16 through January 2 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Combining the age-old Chinese tradition of lanterns with cutting-edge technology and lights, The Lights of the World will showcase different cultures and civilizations from around the globe. For more info: LightsoftheWorldUS.comMore >
