Up to $15K stolen after card skimmer used on Chandler ATM

Chandler police are investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank ATM to gather customer account information.

Investigators say the Arizona Bank and Trust drive-up ATM near I-10 and Ray Road was targeted.

Investigators released two surveillance images Friday. The first one shows a man wearing a hoodie and sunglasses Oct. 27.

Police say the suspect pretended to make a transaction while installing the skimmer. The second image shows the suspect without the hoody and sunglasses allegedly removing the skimmer on Nov. 3.

Police say Arizona Bank and Trust called police when they got a rash of disputed charges on customer accounts. Investigators say bank officials then looked back at their surveillance footage.

So far, eight victims have been identified with a combined $15,000 stolen.

Arizona Bank and Trust will be reimbursing victims.

Police are urging anyone who believes they were targeted to contact the bank and then file a police report. They are also looking for any information on the suspect.

