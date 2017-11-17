Dirty Dining Nov. 17: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

Dirty Dining Nov. 17: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violationsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular.More >
Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular.More >
Discrepancy in reported cause of death at Dolphinaris raises new concerns
Discrepancy in reported cause of death at Dolphinaris raises new concerns
A death report obtained by CBS 5 Investigates shows a different cause of death for “Bodie,” the dolphin, than was initially reported by Dolphinaris Arizona. Bodie died on September 23.More >
A death report obtained by CBS 5 Investigates shows a different cause of death for “Bodie,” the dolphin, than was initially reported by Dolphinaris Arizona. Bodie died on September 23.More >
DMFD: Captain Barter dies in hunting accident
DMFD: Captain Barter dies in hunting accident
On Friday, fire officials said Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Captain David "Wade" Barter has died.More >
On Friday, fire officials said Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Captain David "Wade" Barter has died.More >
Sentenced to 8; out in 1: Man who killed infant released from prison
Sentenced to 8; out in 1: Man who killed infant released from prison
Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
Getting calls from your own number? Don't pick up
Getting calls from your own number? Don't pick up
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >
Rodents invade Phoenix-area homes as cooler weather moves in
Rodents invade Phoenix-area homes as cooler weather moves in
Cooler and wetter weather is bringing some unwanted guests into Valley homes. "When we put on jackets, basically, is when they like to enter," said Brad Olsen with Urban Desert Pest Control.More >
Cooler and wetter weather is bringing some unwanted guests into Valley homes. "When we put on jackets, basically, is when they like to enter," said Brad Olsen with Urban Desert Pest Control.More >
Lights of the World returns for the holidays in new Phoenix location
Lights of the World returns for the holidays in new Phoenix location
The annual "Lights of the world" is now officially open in a new Phoenix location.More >
The annual "Lights of the world" is now officially open in a new Phoenix location.More >
Up to $15K stolen after card skimmer used on Chandler ATM
Chandler Police are investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank ATM to gather customer account information. Investigators say the Arizona Bank and Trust drive-up ATM near I-10 and Ray Road was targeted.More >
Chandler Police are investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank ATM to gather customer account information. Investigators say the Arizona Bank and Trust drive-up ATM near I-10 and Ray Road was targeted.More >
Man sentenced to death for murder of Phoenix girl locked in box
Man sentenced to death for murder of Phoenix girl locked in box
The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.More >
The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.More >
AZDOC: Drone tried to deliver drugs to Buckeye prison
AZDOC: Drone tried to deliver drugs to Buckeye prison
It appears somebody tried to use a drone to get drugs and cellphones into a prison in Buckeye.More >
It appears somebody tried to use a drone to get drugs and cellphones into a prison in Buckeye.More >
PD: 1 person shot during dog fight in north Phoenix
PD: 1 person shot during dog fight in north Phoenix
One person was injured after a man tried to shoot a dog during a dog fight Friday afternoon in north Phoenix, police said.More >
One person was injured after a man tried to shoot a dog during a dog fight Friday afternoon in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Click to learn more about Jason.
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Up to $15K stolen after card skimmer used on Chandler ATM
Chandler Police are investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank ATM to gather customer account information. Investigators say the Arizona Bank and Trust drive-up ATM near I-10 and Ray Road was targeted.More >
Chandler Police are investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank ATM to gather customer account information. Investigators say the Arizona Bank and Trust drive-up ATM near I-10 and Ray Road was targeted.More >
California activists want to send nuclear waste to Palo Verde
California activists want to send nuclear waste to Palo Verde
San Onofre State Beach is a kind of hidden gem among surfers. But there is something about the view here that looks just a little out of place. It’s a nuclear power plant, right on the beach. Some activists want to send the nuclear waste that's housed at San Onofre to Arizona.More >
San Onofre State Beach is a kind of hidden gem among surfers. But there is something about the view here that looks just a little out of place. It’s a nuclear power plant, right on the beach. Some activists want to send the nuclear waste that's housed at San Onofre to Arizona.More >
Discrepancy in reported cause of death at Dolphinaris raises new concerns
Discrepancy in reported cause of death at Dolphinaris raises new concerns
A death report obtained by CBS 5 Investigates shows a different cause of death for “Bodie,” the dolphin, than was initially reported by Dolphinaris Arizona. Bodie died on September 23.More >
A death report obtained by CBS 5 Investigates shows a different cause of death for “Bodie,” the dolphin, than was initially reported by Dolphinaris Arizona. Bodie died on September 23.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 17: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Nov. 17: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
How Dirty Dining startedMore>>
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >