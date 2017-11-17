Dirty Dining Nov. 17: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Sapori D’Italia

11865 N. Saguaro Blvd

Fountain Hills

4 violations

Among the violations:

“No drying towels at hand wash sink”

“Seafood not thawing properly”

Flaming Kabob

921 E. University Drive

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Debris build-up on soda nozzle”

“Fruit blender and juicer not cleaned properly”

Mama Lupita’s Restaurant and Bar

6550 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Food kept past discard date”

“Dried food debris on deli slicer”

Mekong Palace

66 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

“Raw duck not stored properly”

“No sanitizer in dishwasher”

Hot Wok

2635 E. Broadway Road

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

"Employee touching fried chicken after cutting raw pork"

"No soap at a hand wash sink"

"Dirty vegetables stored over clean vegetables"

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Olive Garden

3380 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale

85251

Jack in the box

5961 E. Main Street

Mesa

85202

Charley’s Steak House

1187 W. Wickenburg Way

Wickenburg

85390

Barnes and Noble Bookstore

7685 W. Bell Road

Peoria

85382

Munch A Mania

2090 E. University Drive

Tempe

85281

See’s Candies

9784 W. Northern Ave

Peoria

85345

