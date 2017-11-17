Dirty Dining Nov. 17: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Sapori D’Italia
11865 N. Saguaro Blvd
Fountain Hills

4 violations

Among the violations:
“No drying towels at hand wash sink”
“Seafood not thawing properly”

Flaming Kabob
921 E. University Drive
Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Debris build-up on soda nozzle”
“Fruit blender and juicer not cleaned properly”

Mama Lupita’s Restaurant and Bar
6550 W. Glendale Ave
Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Food kept past discard date”
“Dried food debris on deli slicer”

Mekong Palace
66 S. Dobson Road
Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:
“Raw duck not stored properly”
“No sanitizer in dishwasher”

Hot Wok
2635 E. Broadway Road
Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:
"Employee touching fried chicken after cutting raw pork"
"No soap at a hand wash sink"
"Dirty vegetables stored over clean vegetables"

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Olive Garden
3380 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale
85251

Jack in the box
5961 E. Main Street
Mesa
85202

Charley’s Steak House
1187 W. Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85390

Barnes and Noble Bookstore
7685 W. Bell Road
Peoria
85382

Munch A Mania
2090 E. University Drive
Tempe
85281

See’s Candies
9784 W. Northern Ave
Peoria
85345

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

