Neighbors fight proposed condo complex in area

Mary Crozier and her neighbors aren't giving up without a fight.

The Phoenix homeowner is leading the charge to reign in the big plans an out-of-state builder has for creating a 4-story apartment complex off Seventh Street and Marlette Avenue, which is just north of Bethany Home Road.

"It is clearly way more than this neighborhood can handle," said Crozier. "We are in a mature neighborhood, a mature infrastructure, and this density is completely irresponsible. It's reckless."

Earlier this week, dozens of concerned neighbors did their best to convince Phoenix City Council members not to approve a zoning change on the site that would allow the developer, Wood Partners, to move forward with the 245-unit project.

The land is currently zoned for 130 apartments.

The developer's attorney, Stephen Earl, claims that concerns about traffic and traffic safety are overblown.

"We put up a drone in the air, and actually filmed this intersection for a whole hour," Earl told council members. "We really don't think we are creating an unsafe condition for the children, in fact, we think the opposite"

Neighbors said they are not opposed to a new development and all their asking is for a smaller complex that blends in better with the community.

Crozier said they'd agree to 170 units instead of 245 and 3 stories tall instead of 4.

"We believe this could be a beautiful development and Wood partners is capable of doing it," said Crozier. "But density and lack of compromise, and not willing to meet with us; it just doesn't smell right."

During its meeting this week, the city council put off any decision on the development, hoping the two sides can get together and work something out.

Council members are expected to address the issue again December 13.

