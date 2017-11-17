DMFD: Captain Barter dies in hunting accident

On Friday, fire officials said Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Captain David "Wade" Barter has died.

Barter was involved in a hunting accident in Colorado on Nov. 16. Details surrounding Barter's death are still pending, according to Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

Barter was a 17-year veteran of Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department.

DMFD said Barter held the titles of Firefighter, Engineer, Paramedic, Captain, Hazardous Materials Technician, Terrorist Liaison Officer and Special Operations Coordinator during his career. Barter was also a U.S. Navy veteran.

Barter leaves behind a wife and five sons.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.