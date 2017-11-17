PD: 1 person shot during dog fight in north Phoenix

One person was injured after a man tried to shoot a dog during a dog fight Friday afternoon in north Phoenix, police said.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to 1500 W. Bell Road regarding a shooting.

Witnesses said two dogs were fighting and one of the dog owners shot the other dog to prevent his dog from being further injured. The shot ricocheted and struck the other dog owner's foot, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was also transported, police said.

Police said the other dog owner is cooperating with police as they continue the investigation.

