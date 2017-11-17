Former NAU professor indicted for stalking student, firefighters

A former Northern Arizona University professor is accused of stalking a student and two firefighters she met online.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that a federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Melissa Ann Santana this week on five counts of felony stalking.

According to court documents, the married interior design professor started cyber-stalking an NAU student in February 2015 months after they met through Craigslist.

Over the next several months, she met two U.S. Forest Service firefighters through Tinder and sent both harassing messages. She allegedly keyed one of the men's cars and slashed the tires.

She is also accused of harassing their colleague and one of the men's fiance through social media.

NAU spokeswoman Kimberly Ott says Santana is no longer employed there and declined to comment further.

