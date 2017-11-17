AZAG: Victims of Western Union money transfer scams may file for refunds

Arizonans who were scammed using the Western Union wire transfer service between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017 can file a claim to get their money back, according to the Arizona Attorney General.

About 10,000 Arizona residents could receive as much as $11 million in refunds. The refunds are part of a settlement with Western Union reached by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and other attorneys general across the country.

“This is a unique opportunity for victims of a wire fraud scam to get their money back and we are urging Arizona victims to file a claim,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “We will continue to make sure financial institutions have programs in place to stop a wire transfer before a vulnerable consumer is scammed out of their life savings.”

The settlement includes a $586 million fund to refund consumers who were unknowingly scammed through the money wire service. The fund is being managed by the United States Department of Justice’s Victim Asset Recovery Program.

Claim forms will soon be mailed from the settlement administrator to affected customers, who reported the fraudulent transfers to Western Union or the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Those who do not receive claim forms are encouraged to apply for a refund by visiting Western Union’s website at www.westernunionremission.com.

