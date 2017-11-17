Dying grandmother talks about losing everything in Phoenix apartment fire

Gloria Lucio wanted to spend her last Christmas with her grandchild at the place she's called home for nearly 30 years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix grandmother whose apartment went up in flames earlier this week is talking about losing everything while she is battling terminal cancer.

Gloria Lucio lived in the same apartment near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix for nearly three decades. Wednesday morning, while she was not at home, a fire broke out, destroying her apartment and everything in it. The flames and smoke spread to several other units in the same building.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix apartment fire displaces 10 people, including 5 kids]

"I’ve been there since 1989. That’s what, 28 years? And I had things for my grandchildren. I had a spot for them. They liked coming over to my house," said Lucio.

The grandmother of three had been staying with her sister to arrange for hospice care. Lucio is in the final stages of terminal cancer.

Lucio is sad that the keepsakes she was going to give to her family members to remember her by are gone. But her greatest loss is that of making some final memories with her grandchildren.

"I wanted to spend my last good days in my house, you know while I was OK. Because I enjoy my house," she said. "And I wanted to make my grandchildren a magical Christmas where they’d decorate, maybe we’d have pajamas and chocolate and things like that. So, now I have to make a plan B."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Lucio if you would like to help her and her family.

