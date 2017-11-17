Arizona high court rejects challenge to Medicaid expansion

Arizona high court rejects challenge to Medicaid expansionPosted: Updated:
Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular.More >
Activists rally outside Scottsdale aquarium after federal report on dolphin death
The group Dolphin Free AZ held a memorial Saturday for "Bodie" the dolphin after a federal report revealed a cause of death different than initially reported by Dolphinaris.More >
Suspected porch pirate rolls up to Glendale house in U-HAUL truck
A man in a U-HAUL pickup truck pulls into a Glendale man's driveway, but he wasn't there to help the owner move.More >
Rodents invade Phoenix-area homes as cooler weather moves in
Cooler and wetter weather is bringing some unwanted guests into Valley homes. "When we put on jackets, basically, is when they like to enter," said Brad Olsen with Urban Desert Pest Control.More >
Rider rescued after he was pinned under horse in north Phoenix
A man in north Phoenix was left helpless after the horse he was riding fell on top of him, pinning him.More >
Florida man left baby, toddler in car while inside strip club
Authorities say a Florida man left a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child in the backseat of a car while he was inside a strip club.More >
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition
Up to $15K stolen after card skimmer used on Chandler ATM
Chandler Police are investigating after a card skimmer was apparently installed on a bank ATM to gather customer account information. Investigators say the Arizona Bank and Trust drive-up ATM near I-10 and Ray Road was targeted.More >
Photos: 48 puppies rescued after being found in town’s dump
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society saved 48 puppies and dogs found freezing inside an Alberta town’s dump.More >
Lights of the World returns for the holidays in new Phoenix location
The annual "Lights of the world" is now officially open in a new Phoenix location.More >
Discrepancy in reported cause of death at Dolphinaris raises new concerns
A death report obtained by CBS 5 Investigates shows a different cause of death for “Bodie,” the dolphin, than was initially reported by Dolphinaris Arizona. Bodie died on September 23.More >
Suspected porch pirate rolls up to Glendale house in U-HAUL truck
A man in a U-HAUL pickup truck pulls into a Glendale man's driveway, but he wasn't there to help the owner move.More >
Sen. Flake says GOP is 'toast' if it follows Trump, Moore
Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake was caught on an open microphone saying the GOP is "toast" if it follows President Donald Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.More >
DMFD: Captain Barter dies in hunting accident
On Friday, fire officials said Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Captain David "Wade" Barter has died.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Flooded cars in Arizona
Thousands of flooded hurricane cars are already in Arizona. Can viewers spot the red flags of a water-logged wreck? 3 On Your Side puts them to the test - Tuesday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light show uses technology to create a visually stunning, more than one-mile driving attraction, that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights carefully synchronized to joyful holiday classics played over their FM dials.More >
Suspected thief spotted rolling up to homes in U-Haul truck
A suspected thief was spotted rolling up to homes in U-Haul truck.More >
Man caught on camera in UHaul truck, possibly stealing packages
A suspected porch pirate was caught on camera, pulling up to a home in a U-Haul truck.More >
Show Low - FB.mov
Show Low is one of Arizona's most beloved towns,but see how a game of cards gave it its unique name
Do it Herself: Crate End Table
Debbie Hernandez from Home Depot shows us how to make an end table from an old crate. You can find out how by attending one of Home Depot's Do it Herself classes every third Thursday. Check out www.HomeDepot.com for locations.More >
RAW VIDEO: DPS captain talks about possible road rage incident on Loop 101
DPS Capt. Tony Mapp talks about the apparent road rage incident on Loop 101 in Peoria that put one man in the hospital and landed a man and a woman behind bars. Full story @ https://goo.gl/zUJpVm. (Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017)More >
