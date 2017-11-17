More green lights? New tech should ease traffic along Bell Road in 5 cities

One of the busiest roads in the Phoenix metro area may see some traffic congestion relief thanks to new technology.

Drivers from five cities from the northwest to the northeast parts will be affected. It includes Surprise, Glendale, Peoria, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

New camera sensors called adaptive signals powered by high-tech software will change lights automatically to improve traffic flow. A staffer at the Maricopa County Department of Transportation control center will no longer have to change it manually via computer.

That means you may be hitting more consecutive green lights and spending less time waiting at an intersection.

A total of 50 intersections along Bell Road will get the adaptive signals. They’re the taller white cameras you see on top of the traffic light poles.

Bell Road stretches 34 miles from Surprise to Scottsdale. Only 16 miles, less than half of Bell Road, are getting the new signals. It's broken up into four sections centered around freeway interchanges.

That means a section of consecutive lights on Bell Road and Loop 101 (both in Scottsdale and around Peoria/Glendale), Bell Road and Interstate17, and Bell Road and the Loop 303 will have this technology.

Bell Road is one of the longest corridors in the nation to start installing new technology to help traffic move faster.

It’s also one of the nation’s longest and busiest corridors. MCDOT estimates as many as 50,000 drivers use it every day.

Nicole Moon, a spokeswoman for Maricopa County, hopes the flow becomes so good, it allows for people to use Bell Road as an alternate route if there’s an accident on the freeways.

Moon tells me results have been favorable so far.

The Scottsdale section has been active for about a month.

Moon says the next section is in the Glendale/Peoria portion. It's in the testing phase and should be ready to activate by the beginning of December.

The sections in Surprise by the 303 and Phoenix are by the I-17 are expected to be installed and tested by the beginning of 2018.

MCDOT expects all 50 intersections up and running by spring 2018.

The cost for the Bell Road Adaptive Signals Project is $2.7 million, paid for by a federal grant.

Project Area 1 (active early 2018)

Bell Road and Cotton Lane, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Eastham Parkway, City of Surprise

Bell Road and L303 (Bob Stump Memorial Parkway), City of Surprise

Bell Road and 165th Avenue, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Sarival Road, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Sunrise Boulevard, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Mountain Vista Boulevard, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Reems Road, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Parkview Place, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Bullard Avenue, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Sun Village Parkway, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Litchfield Road, City of Surprise

Bell Road and West Point Parkway, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Grand Avenue, City of Surprise

Bell Road and 134th Drive, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Dysart Road, City of Surprise

Bell Road and R H Johnson Boulevard, City of Surprise

Bell Road and El Mirage Road, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Coyote Lake Parkway, City of Surprise

Bell Road and Avenue of the Arts/114th Avenue, City of Surprise

Project Area 2 (active early in December)

Bell Road and Del Webb/99th Avenue, Maricopa County

Bell Road and 98th Avenue, Maricopa County

Bell Road and Lindgren Avenue, Maricopa County

Bell Road and 92nd Avenue, City of Peoria

Bell Road and 91st Avenue, City of Peoria

Bell Road and 87th Avenue, City of Peoria

Bell Road and 84th Avenue, City of Peoria

Bell Road and L101 (Agua Fria Freeway), ADOT

Bell Road and 83rd Avenue, City of Glendale

Bell Road and 79th Avenue, City of Glendale

Bell Road and 77th Avenue, City of Glendale

Bell Road and 75th Avenue, City of Glendale

Bell Road and 73rd Avenue, City of Glendale

Project Area 3 (active now)

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Promenade, City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and 76th Street, City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Greenway Hayden Loop, City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Northsight Boulevard, City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road, City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and L101 (Pima Freeway), City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and 90th Street, City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and 92nd Street / 100th Street, City of Scottsdale

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway, City of Scottsdale

Project Area 4 (active early 2018)

Bell Road and 35th Avenue, City of Phoenix

Bell Road and 33rd Avenue, City of Phoenix

Bell Road and 29th Avenue / Holmes Boulevard, City of Phoenix

Bell Road and I-17, ADOT

Bell Road and 23rd Avenue, City of Phoenix

Bell Road and 21st Avenue, City of Phoenix

Bell Road and 19th Avenue, City of Phoenix

