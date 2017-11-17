Holiday online shopping to surge

Holiday online shopping to surgePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
PD: Mother shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend in Glendale
PD: Mother shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend in Glendale
A mother shot her daughter's ex-boyfriend after he attacked her in Glendale on Sunday night, according to police.More >
A mother shot her daughter's ex-boyfriend after he attacked her in Glendale on Sunday night, according to police.More >
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.More >
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.More >
David Johnson: Hopefully, I’ll be back to football soon
David Johnson: Hopefully, I’ll be back to football soon
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has had a lot of free time on his hands since suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week One.More >
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has had a lot of free time on his hands since suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week One.More >
Suspected porch pirate rolls up to Glendale house in U-HAUL truck
Suspected porch pirate rolls up to Glendale house in U-HAUL truck
A man in a U-HAUL pickup truck pulls into a Glendale man's driveway, but he wasn't there to help the owner move.More >
A man in a U-HAUL pickup truck pulls into a Glendale man's driveway, but he wasn't there to help the owner move.More >
Family of 5-year-old boy crushed in rotating Atlanta restaurant files lawsuit
Family of 5-year-old boy crushed in rotating Atlanta restaurant files lawsuit
The family of a 5-year-old boy who died after being crushed in a rotating restaurant atop a downtown Atlanta tower has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant, its owners and staff.More >
The family of a 5-year-old boy who died after being crushed in a rotating restaurant atop a downtown Atlanta tower has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant, its owners and staff.More >
Rabies confirmed in animals found in Superstition Mountain area
Rabies confirmed in animals found in Superstition Mountain area
Public health officials in Pinal and Maricopa counties said Friday that the Arizona Department of Health Services laboratory has confirmed at least two cases of rabies from animals near the Superstition Mountains.More >
Public health officials in Pinal and Maricopa counties said Friday that the Arizona Department of Health Services laboratory has confirmed at least two cases of rabies from animals near the Superstition Mountains.More >
Man flees to Phoenix amid the hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico
Man flees to Phoenix amid the hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico
Jeffrey Wilson is in Phoenix for a few weeks to get his finances in order and visit friends and family.More >
Jeffrey Wilson is in Phoenix for a few weeks to get his finances in order and visit friends and family.More >
Lights of the World returns for the holidays in new Phoenix location
Lights of the World returns for the holidays in new Phoenix location
The annual "Lights of the world" is now officially open in a new Phoenix location.More >
The annual "Lights of the world" is now officially open in a new Phoenix location.More >
Trump insults Arizona senator as 'Flake(y)'
Trump insults Arizona senator as 'Flake(y)'
President Donald Trump issued an insulting tweet against the Arizona Republican two days after Flake criticized the president.More >
President Donald Trump issued an insulting tweet against the Arizona Republican two days after Flake criticized the president.More >
When will it snow in Arizona?
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
3 On Your Side
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.More >
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.More >
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.More >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
3 On Your Side
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
3 On Your Side
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
3 On Your Side
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
Phoenix-area residents ban together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.More >
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.More >
Man flees to Phoenix amid the hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico
Man flees to Phoenix amid the hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico
Jeffrey Wilson is in Phoenix for a few weeks to get his finances in order and visit friends and family.More >
Jeffrey Wilson is in Phoenix for a few weeks to get his finances in order and visit friends and family.More >
Top disc golf players compete in national championship in Fountain Hills
Top disc golf players compete in national championship in Fountain Hills
The best of the best disc golf players were in Fountain Hills on Sunday for the Next Generation Disc Golf National Championship.More >
The best of the best disc golf players were in Fountain Hills on Sunday for the Next Generation Disc Golf National Championship.More >
3 On Your Side
Holiday online shopping to surge
Holiday online shopping to surge
Many consumers say online shopping is just too convenient to pass up.More >
Many consumers say online shopping is just too convenient to pass up.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83
(Source: CNN)More >
Glendale PD: Woman shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend
Glendale PD: Woman shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend
Police said a woman shot her daughter's ex-boyfriend after the man attacked her Sunday night in Glendale. (November 19, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Best Buy supporter feels betrayed
VIDEO: Best Buy supporter feels betrayed
Jarvis Johnson has camped out front of Best Buy for the past 11 years to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore. (November 19, 2017)More >
Man caught on camera in UHaul truck, possibly stealing packages
Man caught on camera in UHaul truck, possibly stealing packages
A suspected porch pirate was caught on camera, pulling up to a home in a U-Haul truck.More >
A suspected porch pirate was caught on camera, pulling up to a home in a U-Haul truck.More >
Meals Matter Food Drive
Meals Matter Food Drive
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light show uses technology to create a visually stunning, more than one-mile driving attraction, that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights carefully synchronized to joyful holiday classics played over their FM dials.More >
Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light show uses technology to create a visually stunning, more than one-mile driving attraction, that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights carefully synchronized to joyful holiday classics played over their FM dials.More >