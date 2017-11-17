Man gets shot trying to rob a 7-Eleven in Gilbert

Gilbert police say E'lon Hayes, 27, attempted to commit armed robbery at a 7-11 on Nov. 15, 2017. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Gilbert man was shot in the leg after he pulled a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk in an attempted armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert police said at around 2:15 p.m. the suspect, identified as 27-year-old E'lon Hayes, entered the 7-Eleven at 785 W. Elliot Road and attempted an armed robbery. The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, police said.

Police say the clerk, who was also armed with a handgun, drew his weapon to defend himself. The suspect then ran from the store and the clerk followed.

Gilbert PD said Hayes then made another life-threatening gesture toward the clerk and the clerk fired his weapon at him.

Hayes was shot but was able to run from the scene. Police found Hayes in a nearby neighborhood and he was taken to a local hospital.

Gilbert police said when Hayes is released from the hospital, he will be charged with armed robbery.

