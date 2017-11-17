Tampa Bay quarterback accused of groping a Scottsdale Uber driver in 2016

The NFL is looking into allegations that Jameis Winston, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, groped a Scottsdale Uber driver back in 2016.

Brian McCarthy with the NFL, said once the accusation was shared with them, they reached out to Uber to request any further information on the incident.

Uber said in a statement that Winston has since been banned from the app.

"The behavior the driver reported is disturbing and wrong. The rider was permanently removed from the app shortly after we learned of the incident."

Scottsdale police said the alleged victim did not file a report.

Winston released this statement via Twitter Friday afternoon:

A news organization has published a story about me regarding an alleged incident involving a female Uber driver from approximately two years ago. The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver. I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her. The accusation is false, and given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately. At the time of the alleged incident, I denied the allegations to Uber, yet they still decided to suspend my account.



I am supportive of the national movement to raise awareness and develop better responses to the concerns of parties who find themselves in these types of situations, but this accusation is false. While I am certain that I did not make any inappropriate contact, I don’t want to engage in a battle with the driver and I regret if my demeanor or presence made her uncomfortable in any way.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.