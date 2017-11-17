Graphic: Navy apologizes after pilots skywrite obscene image over Washington state

The Navy has apologized after their pilots drew an obscene image over the sky in Okanogan County, Washington earlier this week.

Officials with the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island told our Spokane affiliate KREM Friday morning that one of their aircrews drew an image that resembled a male genitalia in the sky.

[RELATED: Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank]

"The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable," Navy officials said in a statement to KREM.

The obscene drawing, which appeared in the sky Thursday afternoon, went viral immediately as many people posted the sightings on social media sites such as Twitter and Snapchat.

The Federal Aviation Administration told KREM that their officials were not able to do anything with the sky drawing unless it posed a safety risk. FAA officials added that they "cannot police morality."

Okanogan County is located about 158 miles north of Spokane, Washington.

[WARNING: The following images may not be suitable for some of our readers.]

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. ????‍??https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.