Friday, November 17

Lights of the World brightens Downtown Phoenix

The largest light and lantern festival in North America brightens the Downtown Phoenix skies November 16 through January 2 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Combining the age-old Chinese tradition of lanterns with cutting-edge technology and lights, The Lights of the World will showcase different cultures and civilizations from around the globe.

For more information: https://lightsoftheworldus.com/

Dates & Hours

Open: 11/16/2017 01/02/2018

Hours: 5p-10p Daily

Closed December 26, 2017

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W McDowell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85007

602-252-6771

Outlets at Anthem host state's largest fresh-cut tree lighting

The free concert and tree lighting event has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season for 16 consecutive years. In addition to shopping, food and fun, Santa will be on site for the fantastic spectacle along with our own Javier Soto who will be emceeing the big night.

The Outlets at Anthem will host an official lighting of the state's largest fresh-cut Christmas tree on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 5-7 pm.

The exciting and visual event will include the lighting of more than 1.5 miles of LED lights on the 80-foot tall tree followed by a live concert featuring several well-known national and local acts.

This year's performers include:

o Pop-rock-funk entertainers The Strike

o Winners of ABC's reality show Boy Band, In Real Life

o Finalist on this season's America's Got Talent and Florence resident, Evie Clair

o Anthem favorite, Sophia Humbert

o Arizona's own country sensation, Peyton Parrish

The free concert and tree lighting event has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season for 16 consecutive years. In addition to shopping, food and fun, Santa will be on site for the fantastic spectacle.

Phoenix councilwoman, Thelda Williams will read a declaration from Governor Ducey that the Outlets at Anthem's tree is officially the tallest tree in the state.

For more information visit www.outletsanthem.com or www.facebook.com/OutletsatAnthem

The Outlets at Anthem is in Phoenix off the I-17, Exit 229, just 15 minutes north of the Loop 101.

Outlets at Anthem

4250 W Anthem Way

Phoenix, AZ 85086

(623) 465-9500

Goodguys Car Show begins today at WestWorld

Beginning today, and through the weekend, you can enjoy acres of gleaming vintage vehicles at The Goodguys 20th Southwest Nationals Car Show at Westworld. It's is a giant outdoor "cool cars, cool people and good times" event featuring over 3,000 hot rods, custom cars, classics, muscle cars and trucks through 1972 vintage. In addition, the event also features exhibits, a swap meet, cars for sale and more.

In addition to the acres of gleaming vintage vehicles the event showcases:

Vendor Exhibits and vendor midway

Giant Swap meet and cars for sale corral

The Top 12 cars of the Year presented by Meguiar's and Snap-On

Saturday Specialty Parking areas featuring two new areas the Tri Five Chevy area and the Camaro Corral celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Chevy Camaro

Goodguys AutoCross racing competition

The Duel in the Desert AutoCross Finals Shootout on Saturday

Model & Pedal car show

Live musical entertainment

Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition on Friday and Saturday

Kids' zonefeaturing the PPG coloring contest, Revell model car make n' take, arts & crafts and fun for little ones!

K&N Filters All American Sunday open to all years American made and powered vehicles on Sunday

Awards ceremony at 2:22 pm on Sunday

Tickets:

Available at the event or online at www.good-guys.com. General Admission: $20, Kids (7-12): $6.00, 6 and under free (Advance discount tickets available at www.good-guys.com for $17 until midnight 11/16. . There is a $5 Spectator parking fee charged by WestWorld. Complimentary guest shuttles provided from the parking lots to the spectator gate.

Get $3 off general admission when you bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event and donate it to Toys for Tots! Volunteers will be at the gates all weekend taking donations for this worthy cause!

For more information: www.good-guys.com

WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 17-29, 2017

Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday 8:00am to 3:00pm

North Pole Experience opens today

Tis' the season to delight in the magic of the holiday's. and if you have little ones, there's no better place to do that, than at Santa's enchanting, 400-year-old workshop in the North Pole. We head up North for the North Pole Experience which opens today, for that unforgettable experience inside the toy factory, Mrs. Claus' Bakery, Elf University, Santa's Sleigh Hanger and more.

For more information: http://northpoleexperience.com/

North Pole Experience & Little America

2515 E. Butler Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ

Mediums James Van Praagh and Melinda Vail want to help you reconnect with a lost love

If you have lost a loved one and want a chance to reconnect, World renown mediums Melinda Vail and James Van Praagh want to help you. For an Evening of Spirit, you can join them from 7:00-9:00PM, Friday, November 17, at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at the Montelucia.

For more information: http://www.vanpraagh.com/event/james-van-praagh-melinda-vail-present-an-evening-with-spirit/

Evening of Spirit

with World renown mediums Melinda Vail and James Van Praagh

7:00-9:00PM

Friday, November 17

Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at the Montelucia

4949 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Phone: (480) 627-3200

Website: https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/scottsdale-montelucia

Tara at the Movies: Will Superman rise for the new Justice League movie

What's "Justice League" without Superman? Will he rise and make an appearance? The folks behind the film and the stars are being very tight lipped about whether we'll see Henry Cavill in the new movie. Tara Hitchcock did her best to find out.

For more information on the movie, "Justice League" visit: http://www.justiceleaguethemovie.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Do's and Don'ts for Fido this Thanksgiving

While experts say you shouldn't feed your pets from the table anyway, it's especially important not to feed them certain table scraps from your Thanksgiving meal. We're with Puff & Fluff Grooming and Pet Sitting to go over all the do's and don'ts for the holiday.

1. While you shouldn't feed your pets from the table anyway, it's especially important NOT to feed them the following scraps:

Nutmeg

Turkey Skin

Stuffing/Gravy

Cooked Bones

Mashed Potatoes

Canned Cranberry Sauce (due to high sugar content)

Onions, garlic and other bulb vegetables

Grapes, raisins, and currants

Desserts and sweets

Nuts

2. Make sure your guests understand that feeding your pets table scraps is not allowed if you're hosting the dinner, and have the same courtesy when you're a guest at other homes that have pets.

3. Thanksgiving Feast Homemade "Yappy" Meal from Puff & Fluff can be purchased so your pup can participate in the festivities with a safe, tasty and pet-friendly option and you don't have to do any of the work.

If you want to further discourage guests from feeding your pets from the table, you can set up a separate station with "pet-friendly" treats. In fact, you can easily prepare simple peanut butter and pumpkin treats for your pups to enjoy they'll definitely be grateful for these!

Simply whisk together flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl.

Add water as needed to help make the dough workable, but the dough should be dry and stiff overall.

Roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick roll. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

Bake for about 40 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Puff & Fluff takes pride in providing the highest-level of quality care for four-legged companions, taking time to understand the needs of each customer.

For more information: www.puffandfluffspa.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puffandfluff

Puff and Fluff Grooming and Pet Sitting

5835 N. 16th St., Ste. D

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-266-5360

Jaime Cerreta's fav dish kicks off 3TV's holiday recipe page

We all have our favorite dish we like to nosh on, especially around the holidays. Our Jaime Cerreta's fav is something called, "Egg Thing!" We can't wait to learn this Cerreta family recipe, as we kick off this year's 3TV holiday recipe page, which is live now on AZFamily.com Holiday Recipe Page: http://www.azfamily.com/category/328320/holiday-recipes-from-arizonas-family

For Jaime's Egg Thing Family recipe: http://www.azfamily.com/story/36740526/jaime-cerretas-egg-thing

Egg Thing Recipe

Butter (or Pam) just the bottom of a 9 x 13 pan

Line bottom with 8 slices of sandwich bread

Add two cups grated cheese

Brown two pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage, pour it over cheese

Ingredients:

Butter or Pam

8 slices sandwich bread

2 cups grated cheese

2 lbs. Jimmy Dean sausage

8 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

3/4 tsp. dry mustard

1 small onion, minced

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup milk OR 1 can Ro-Tel

Salt and pepper to taste

Addition grated cheese to taste

Directions:

Butter (or Pam) just the bottom of a 9-x-13 pan and then line bottom with your bread slices.

Add 2 cups grated cheese.

Brown your sausage, and then pour it over the cheese.

Mix your eggs, 1 1/2 cups of milk, dry mustard and onion.

Pour mixture over sausage, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

In morning, mix cream of mushroom soup and 1/2 cup milk, and then pour over top.

Another option is to mix one can of Ro-tel with a scant amount of water and pour over top. (Just so you know, I prefer mushroom soup!)

Top with more shredded cheese.

Bake uncovered at 350 for 1 hour.

I love it with lots of salt and pepper.

Egg Thing freezes really well so you can enjoy leftovers!

Latest developments on Mesa PD shooting case

The trial in the murder case against ex-Mesa Officer Philip "Mitch" Brailsford will be going on break through Thanksgiving. But the trial, which is expected to last 2 weeks, is also expecting to see some 20-witness testimony. For the latest developments we talk with Criminal Defense Attorney Jason Lamm.

For more information: http://www.thephoenixcriminalattorney.com/

Jason D. Lamm Attorney at Law

6245 N 24th Pkwy #208, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: (602) 663-9100

AZ Night Market

An International Affair will be an event that offers the community an opportunity to connect and experience different cultures through unique food, drinks, merchandise, cultural education, music entertainment, and interactive fun without having to travel all around the world. This is an experience that will bring culture and community together for all ages. Night markets bring a nightlife that is exciting and fun for the community and we are happy to announce that Universal Cultural Organization (UCO) is hosting the first AZ Night Market in Peoria, AZ at the Peoria Sports Complex this year.

Program:

Food and Merchandise Vendors

Cultural Experience and Entertainment

Kids Hangout

Live Music and DJ

Beer, Wine, Cocktails Bar

Interactive Fun

$5 Entrance Fee (Military w/ ID and 6 and under Free)

November 17th - 19th 2017

Friday: 5 pm -11 pm

Saturday: 4 pm- 11 pm

Sunday: 4 pm- 10 pm

For more information: www.AZNightMarket.com

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N 83rd Ave. Peoria, AZ 85382

Main Street Prototyping Festival

Twenty temporary prototypes installed in downtown Mesa for a two-day festival to explore how inventive structures and gathering places could enliven public space and increase connectivity along Main Street. Created by artists, architects, students, designers and makers, the prototypes offer interaction, play time, entertainment, hands-on creative activities, virtual reality experiences and music making. Event is Free.

For more information: https://www.mesaartscenter.com/mesaprototyping

Main Street Prototyping Festival

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, November 17,

noon-10 p.m. Saturday, November 18,

Downtown Mesa, AZ, on Main Street between Country Club and Sirrine Street Mesa Arts Center, One East Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

Wonder' fans get pampered at a Scottsdale salon

Eight patients from Barrow Cleft and Craniofacial Center who were born with similar conditions as the main character in the new movie 'Wonder' are getting pampered at a Scottsdale salon. Kylee Cruz takes us to XanderLyn Salon as these fans get the ultimate Hollywood treatment!

For more information: https://www.xanderlyn.com/

XanderLyn Salon

4251 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: (480) 765-0780