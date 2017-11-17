ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 17-20)

Drivers should find most Phoenix-area freeways clear of construction or maintenance restrictions this weekend (Nov. 17-20), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A section of southbound I-17 will be narrowed to two lanes starting Friday night for bridge work. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes (right lane closed) near Seventh Avenue (south of downtown Phoenix) from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 18) for bridge work. Seventh Avenue closed in both directions at I-17. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including eastbound Interstate 10 in the downtown area. Consider using alternate routes including Seventh Street while Seventh Avenue is closed at I-17. NOTE: Southbound I-17 will temporarily be narrowed to one lane Friday night to allow crews to set up barrier wall for the work zone.

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Bethany Home Road and southbound off-ramp at Thomas Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 18) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. Northbound I-17 frontage road also closed between Encanto Boulevard and Thomas Road. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes.

