Lights of the World returns for the holidays in new Phoenix location

The largest light and lantern festival in North America returns this holiday season.

The "Lights of the World" will brighten the Phoenix skies from November 16 through January 2 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

This is the first year the attraction is in Phoenix after being in the Chandler area for years.

According to officials, it combines the age-old Chinese tradition of lanterns with cutting-edge technology and lights.

The attraction features 11 exhibits and 75 displays, showcasing different cultures from around the world.

Officials with the Lights of the World say the attraction also possesses a litany of other entertainment features, carnival rides and games, a daily performance showcasing acrobatics, dance and music concerts.

Lights of the World officials promise an unforgettable exploration of global cultures and cuisine.

